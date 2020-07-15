Global  
 

George Soros, John Paulson, and other billionaire investors won't have to disclose their stock portfolios if a proposed SEC rule passes

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
· *Billionaire investors including George Soros and David Tepper won't have to reveal their stock portfolios every quarter if a new SEC proposal is implemented.*
· *The investment firms run by Soros, Tepper, John Paulson, Paul Tudor Jones, and David Einhorn would all be exempt from filing 13-F forms if the agency raises...
Tepper, Einhorn, Soros Stock Holdings Would Go Dark in SEC Plan

 John Paulson, Stanley Druckenmiller and George Soros are among billionaire investors who would no longer have to reveal which stocks they own under a U.S. plan...
