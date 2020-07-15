George Soros, John Paulson, and other billionaire investors won't have to disclose their stock portfolios if a proposed SEC rule passes Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· *Billionaire investors including George Soros and David Tepper won't have to reveal their stock portfolios every quarter if a new SEC proposal is implemented.*

· *The investment firms run by Soros, Tepper, John Paulson, Paul Tudor Jones, and David Einhorn would all be exempt from filing 13-F forms if the agency raises... **· *Billionaire investors including George Soros and David Tepper won't have to reveal their stock portfolios every quarter if a new SEC proposal is implemented.*· *The investment firms run by Soros, Tepper, John Paulson, Paul Tudor Jones, and David Einhorn would all be exempt from filing 13-F forms if the agency raises 👓 View full article

