Make space for snakes

Thirsty king cobra drinks from water bottle in Thailand
This is the amazing moment a thirsty king cobra was given a drink of water after slithering onto a building site in Thailand.
The parched serpent was seen sluggishly moving through the property in..
World Snake Day: Snake catcher team in Jamshedpur celebrates with serpents
On the occasion of World Snake day, Snake catcher team in Jamshedpur cut cake to celebrate the day. The snake catcher team protects the locals from the five venomous snakes found in the city including..
Snake wrangler calmly catches king cobra with one hand
A snake wrangler impressed locals when he calmly caught a king cobra with his bare hands.
Wutthichai Permsuk - also wearing a head-camera in the video - was called to the home in Trang, southern..