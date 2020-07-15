|
Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
· *Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning that beat analyst estimates for revenue and profit.*
· *Quarterly revenue posted its second-highest reading ever as trading businesses surged on heightened market volatility.*
· *Loan loss reserves reached $1.6 billion as the firm braced for credit-market...
