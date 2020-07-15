Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike· *Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning that beat analyst estimates for revenue and profit.*
· *Quarterly revenue posted its second-highest reading ever as trading businesses surged on heightened market volatility.*
· *Loan loss reserves reached $1.6 billion as the firm braced for credit-market...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Dow Surges 557 Points

Dow Surges 557 Points 00:38

 US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors weighed second-quarter earnings results for US banks against spiking coronavirus cases. JPMorgan gained after earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Wells Fargo slumped after reporting a loss and cutting its dividend. Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Predicted To Go Up 32% [Video]

Netflix Predicted To Go Up 32%

Netflix is on the verge of reporting a blockbuster second quarter earnings report, according to Goldman Sachs. Business Insider reports that Goldman Sachs is basing their judgement on strong app..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:46Published
Goldman Sachs’ Reopening Monitor Is Colliding With Virus Cases [Video]

Goldman Sachs’ Reopening Monitor Is Colliding With Virus Cases

Goldman Sachs publishes a reopening monitor. It's moving positively. But cases are rising.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:31Published
Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week [Video]

Jim Cramer Is Watching Bank of America and IBM Earnings Next Week

TheStreet’s Action Alerts PLUS Portfolio Manager Jim Cramer is keeping a close eye on financial results from Bank of America (BAC) and International Business Machines (IBM) next week. Analysts expect..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

gabrieImanager

Manager RT @Investingcom: *GOLDMAN SACHS SHARES JUMP 4% AFTER SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS, REVENUE BLOW PAST EXPECTATIONS $GS https://t.co/FLs6bcKYiq 10 minutes ago

barronsonline

Barron's The blowout quarter was largely the result of increased trading activity amid the volatility of the second quarter. https://t.co/rfSPO0yxlo 10 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike… https://t.co/9kbOLb049x 25 minutes ago

DidierTestot

Didier Testot Prod Web TV⭐️⭐️ RT @businessinsider: Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike https://t.co/tCgakBxKh1 29 minutes ago

shehzadyounis

Shehzad Younis Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike https://t.co/sBiTnbAtlq 30 minutes ago

Wilkensonknaggs

wilkenson Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings defeat estimates as buying and selling desks generate earnings spike 32 minutes ago

marketst0day

Markets Today Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike https://t.co/xdvICXw52z 33 minutes ago

MarketFollows

Market Follows Goldman Sachs shares surge as second-quarter earnings smash expectations $GS https://t.co/sMtSTo1KlL $SPY 35 minutes ago