Goldman Sachs' 2nd-quarter earnings beat estimates as trading desks drive revenue spike Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

· *Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning that beat analyst estimates for revenue and profit.*

· *Quarterly revenue posted its second-highest reading ever as trading businesses surged on heightened market volatility.*

· *Loan loss reserves reached $1.6 billion as the firm braced for credit-market... · *Goldman Sachs reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday morning that beat analyst estimates for revenue and profit.*· *Quarterly revenue posted its second-highest reading ever as trading businesses surged on heightened market volatility.*· *Loan loss reserves reached $1.6 billion as the firm braced for credit-market 👓 View full article

