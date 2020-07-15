Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Man Charged For Using COVID Relief Fund To Buy Cryptos

RTTNews Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A Texas man was charged in the Southern District of Texas for allegations of fraudulently obtaining more than $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). 29-year old Joshua Thomas Argires from Houston, Texas was charged and arrested in a criminal complaint.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

West Texas Sheriff Dies From COVID-19 Complications After Being Airlifted To Dallas Hospital [Video]

West Texas Sheriff Dies From COVID-19 Complications After Being Airlifted To Dallas Hospital

A West Texas sheriff has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a law enforcement association. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:18Published
Texas Doctor Says Man Died After Attending 'COVID Party' [Video]

Texas Doctor Says Man Died After Attending 'COVID Party'

A doctor in Texas said a young man died after he said he went to a "COVID party."

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:15Published
Texas GOP Chair Says Party Could Consider Censure Resolution Against Gov. Abbott At State Convention [Video]

Texas GOP Chair Says Party Could Consider Censure Resolution Against Gov. Abbott At State Convention

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey said Friday the state party could consider a censure resolution against Gov. Greg Abbott for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:29Published

Tweets about this

reginec65997283

reginecruz RT @tron_age: Texas Man Charged For Using COVID Relief Fund To Buy Cryptos #blockchain #dlike #cryptocurrency https://t.co/CJFtZeUJCs 5 minutes ago

tron_age

TRON AGE Texas Man Charged For Using COVID Relief Fund To Buy Cryptos #blockchain #dlike #cryptocurrency https://t.co/CJFtZeUJCs 11 minutes ago

InTheHodl

In The Hodl Texas Man Charged for Using COVID-19 Small Business Relief Funds to Buy Crypto https://t.co/0CxFNafK7L #AltSeason #AltCoins #CryptoNews 32 minutes ago

BlockchainNewsM

Blockchain.News A #Texas resident named Joshua Thomas Argires has been charged by #US authorities for using stimulus funds from a… https://t.co/LsIxejkSxZ 6 hours ago

calin_a

Calin A. 🇷🇴 🇪🇺#FBPE #Rezist #MuiePSD RT @RetiredMaybe: He should be charged for crimes against humanity using biological weapon. - Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn falsely suggests… 4 days ago