Texas Man Charged For Using COVID Relief Fund To Buy Cryptos

A Texas man was charged in the Southern District of Texas for allegations of fraudulently obtaining more than $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ). 29-year old Joshua Thomas Argires from Houston, Texas was charged and arrested in a criminal complaint. 👓 View full article

