lottery pig RT @cobrapost: Air India to Send Certain Employees on Compulsory Leave Without Pay for up to Five Years. https://t.co/Oy4pt9kOWm 2 minutes ago shreedhar Mahi RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: . @airindiain to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years https://t.co/QhnvIPPyIb 4 minutes ago Swannie's Lists RT @SikhakhaneJ: Air India is sending some of its employees on leave for up to five years.....and we pumping R10bn into reviving one......… 5 minutes ago India News Live Air India to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years https://t.co/r0DnsfFWjp 6 minutes ago Peppertales Air India to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years https://t.co/O9dYqKCYLl 7 minutes ago Cobrapost Air India to Send Certain Employees on Compulsory Leave Without Pay for up to Five Years. https://t.co/Oy4pt9kOWm 8 minutes ago WatsTrendingNow Air India to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years | Companies News - https://t.co/BmfCbvgKN9 14 minutes ago தணிகைவேலன் Air India to send certain employees on leave without pay for up to five years 19 minutes ago