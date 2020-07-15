Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Walmart is building its own health insurance business

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Walmart Inc. is laying plans to enter the consumer health insurance business, the latest step by the retailing giant into the health care sector. Arkansas website Talk Business & Politics News reported earlier this month that Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed to register a trademark for the business name Walmart Insurance Services and has since begun hiring insurance agents in the Dallas area. The company later confirmed its plans to enter the health insurance space to MedCity News. MedCity…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Health Headlines - 7-14-20

Health Headlines - 7-14-20 03:38

 In today's health headlines we talk about the greatest drop in health insurance that is rising from COVID-19. Saline Michigan has seen a spike in COVID-19 connected to a house party on July 4. Also, Bubonic Plague was found in a squirrel in Colorado. We also talk about color blindness and a new court...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Mission of Insuring Small Business [Video]

A Mission of Insuring Small Business

Especially during the tough times of the pandemic, many recognize the vital role that small businesses play in the Wisconsin communities. The people at Network Health are well aware of the impact these..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:27Published
Local business receives backlash over Facebook post [Video]

Local business receives backlash over Facebook post

The Tippecanoe County Health Department is responding to a Facebook post from a local business stating it would not require employees to wear masks. News 18's Marvin Bills spoke with the health..

Credit: WLFIPublished
Choosing the Right Life Insurance for Your Personal Needs [Video]

Choosing the Right Life Insurance for Your Personal Needs

Although we may not always want to think about life insurance and what it means for us, it’s important to make sure you’re choosing the type of life insurance that fits your needs. Rick Olson, with..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Walmart Quietly Enters Health Insurance Business

 Walmart Inc. (WM) has quietly entered into the health insurance business.
RTTNews


Tweets about this