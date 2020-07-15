Walmart is building its own health insurance business
Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Walmart Inc. is laying plans to enter the consumer health insurance business, the latest step by the retailing giant into the health care sector. Arkansas website Talk Business & Politics News reported earlier this month that Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart (NYSE: WMT) filed to register a trademark for the business name Walmart Insurance Services and has since begun hiring insurance agents in the Dallas area. The company later confirmed its plans to enter the health insurance space to MedCity News. MedCity…
