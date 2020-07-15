Police to enforce Metro's mask order

Wednesday, 15 July 2020 () Non-mask wearers beware. Metro announced Tuesday that the Metro Nashville Police Department, in consultation with the Mayor’s Office and the Metro Health Department, will begin actively enforcing the health department’s mandatory mask order, effective today, throughout the city. Police will have dedicated teams on downtown's Broadway tourist strip, according to a news release. The city’s most recent heat map of active Covid-19 cases shows a “high concentration in the downtown core,” according…