Police to enforce Metro's mask order

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Non-mask wearers beware. Metro announced Tuesday that the Metro Nashville Police Department, in consultation with the Mayor’s Office and the Metro Health Department, will begin actively enforcing the health department’s mandatory mask order, effective today, throughout the city. Police will have dedicated teams on downtown's Broadway tourist strip, according to a news release. The city’s most recent heat map of active Covid-19 cases shows a “high concentration in the downtown core,” according…
News video: Nashville FOP president calls police enforcement of mask mandate 'draconian'

Nashville FOP president calls police enforcement of mask mandate 'draconian' 01:51

 The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police is pushing back against using police officers to enforce Davidson County's mask mandate, calling the assignment "draconian."

