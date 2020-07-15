Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AmeriLife in Clearwater creates one $6.5B registered investment adviser firm with merger

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Clearwater-based AmeriLife Group LLC is combining two of the largest registered investment adviser firms to create one $6.5 billion firm. AmeriLife, which develops, markets and distributes life insurance, health insurance and retirement plans, is combining RIA firms Brookstone Capital Management and FormulaFolios. AmeriLife established a partnership with Brookstone, which provides fee-based asset management services, last year, marking the company's entry into the RIA space. AmeriLife recently forged…
