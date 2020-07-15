No mandate, but Gov. DeWine urges Ohioans to wear masks as state slides 'down a very dangerous path' Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

In an evening address, Gov. Mike DeWine didn't mandate masks, but increased the urgency of his plea for all Ohioans to do so to keep the state's rising coronavirus cases from spiraling to crisis levels in states such as Texas, California and Florida. “This nightmare does not have to be our future,” DeWine said. After effectively halving the rate of transmission in June compared with March and early April, the state has reported 1,300 to 1,500 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past week, pushing… 👓 View full article

