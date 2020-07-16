Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No mandate, but Gov. DeWine urges Ohioans to wear masks as state slides 'down a very dangerous path'

bizjournals Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
In an evening address, Gov. Mike DeWine didn't mandate masks, but increased the urgency of his plea for all Ohioans to do so to keep the state's rising coronavirus cases from spiraling to crisis levels in states such as Texas, California and Florida. “This nightmare does not have to be our future,” DeWine said. After effectively halving the rate of transmission in June compared with March and early April, the state has reported 1,300 to 1,500 new Covid-19 cases daily for the past week, pushing…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

News 5's John Kosich and Rob Powers break down Governor DeWine's address to the state [Video]

News 5's John Kosich and Rob Powers break down Governor DeWine's address to the state

News 5's John Kosich and Rob Powers break down Governor DeWine's address to the state on the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:22Published
Star Nursey says customers not always wearing masks [Video]

Star Nursey says customers not always wearing masks

Some businesses in the Las Vegas valley are having a hard time convincing their customers to comply with the mandate by Gov. Steve Sisolak to wear face masks in public spaces. Some businesses in the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published
Governer DeWine looks to use the rainy day fund to ease state's financial burden during the pandemic [Video]

Governer DeWine looks to use the rainy day fund to ease state's financial burden during the pandemic

Governer DeWine looks to use the rainy day fund to ease state's financial burden during the pandemic

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:09Published

Tweets about this