China Economy Recovers At Faster Than Expected Pace Thursday, 16 July 2020

China's economy rebounded at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter underpinned by strong industrial output as global economies attempt to recover from the unprecedented downturn posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that gross domestic product grew 3.2 percent on a yearly basis in the second quarter. 👓 View full article

