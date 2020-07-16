Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and angering the interns

bizjournals Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Happy Thursday morning, Columbus. I saw fireflies – or lightning bugs – for the first time the other night. Not sure if they were hiding before, but they were out in force after the sun went down. It was good to see. I judge how good a summer we're having by how many of these luminescent insects I spy in the backyard. Here’s what you need to know today. The taps are set to pour at North High Brewing’s newest location – in the former Brazenhead restaurant and bar in Dublin. The Columbus…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 Weather Forecast [Video]

NBC 26 Weather Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather here today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph. ..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:30Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

High pressure will continue to control our weather here today. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast around 5 mph. ..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:43Published
Thursday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Meg Mcnamara [Video]

Thursday Morning Weather With Meteorologist Meg Mcnamara

Another hot and humid day. We should stay mostly dry today. High's in the low 90's.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this

jonesy_

Helen Sendall @rodjgrimmer I was wondering that this morning too. Can I just march on over to Westminster & hope people join in?… https://t.co/R7Ob2WqEUO 5 minutes ago

DivCultivator

Dividend Cultivator 💸🌱 RT @DivCultivator: I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: "If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do… 31 minutes ago

TheBestSouthPaw

South Paw #TrumpFailedAmerica & #ThankYouDrFauci both trending this morning tells us all we need to know about what type of… https://t.co/GQ1tdcng36 50 minutes ago

Grow870

G-Sports|Grow870 RT @TheOnBlastShow: Good morning, after sleeping on it, I want to thank @PerfectLegend for defending me in discord. I don’t need to be defe… 51 minutes ago

44cstark

Caroline Stark RT @nytimes: Europe morning briefing: Here's what you need to know to start your day https://t.co/LhGStmLnL0 1 hour ago

ShellMichella

Michella Shell @AVoiceOfTheKing Aye i like that i really felt that in my heart i needed that this morning everytime i go on my job… https://t.co/ugQRoXhHND 1 hour ago

neilbason

Neil Bason RT @TheSmart7pod: Morning.... get up to speed on what you need to know Get the Smart 7 We've got the latest on the Twitter hack, we've g… 2 hours ago

diamondsforex

Chartist RT @nytimesworld: Morning Briefing, Europe edition: Here’s what you need to know to start your day https://t.co/jftuE81Yyg 2 hours ago