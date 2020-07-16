|
CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today and angering the interns
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Happy Thursday morning, Columbus. I saw fireflies – or lightning bugs – for the first time the other night. Not sure if they were hiding before, but they were out in force after the sun went down. It was good to see. I judge how good a summer we're having by how many of these luminescent insects I spy in the backyard. Here’s what you need to know today. The taps are set to pour at North High Brewing’s newest location – in the former Brazenhead restaurant and bar in Dublin. The Columbus…
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this