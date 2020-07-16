US weekly jobless claims hit 1.3 million, slightly exceeding economist forecasts Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

· US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.3 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in slightly above the consensus economist estimate of 1.25 million.

