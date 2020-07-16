Global  
 

US weekly jobless claims hit 1.3 million, slightly exceeding economist forecasts

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
US weekly jobless claims hit 1.3 million, slightly exceeding economist forecasts· US jobless claims for the week that ended Saturday totaled 1.3 million, the Labor Department said Thursday. That came in slightly above the consensus economist estimate of 1.25 million.
· Thursday's report marked the 15th straight week of declining claims. It also brought total filings over a 17-week period to more than 51...
