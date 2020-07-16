8 things you need to know this morning

F.A. RT @citynightcap: This gestapo deployed by GOP against us is comprised of armed law enforcement officers of DOJ and DHS. This is important… 39 seconds ago Spero Gin RT @tk_anakin: Class in Session! First weeks episode covers all the day 1 things you need to know about TEKKEN. Really enjoyed filming/rec… 44 seconds ago Tanya Tiet Sharing......because I AM A WOMAN. Because women are DIVINE HUMAN BEINGS. Because things need to change, NOW. Becau… https://t.co/xGIQU6YW2q 2 minutes ago ♍ This twitter has like devolved into just talking about her. It's good because I have other people I can talk to abo… https://t.co/9e72WR8xw9 2 minutes ago RtLegs I know this account is for Rt related things but I need a good name for a cat. 4 minutes ago Michele Ellingsen @JGuignardGlobal Everything about this story, since it was first reported, has gutted me. Seeing this is just so he… https://t.co/WUTJHgakIS 8 minutes ago Roxy @eehamtae @taekook_lives I know. And JK loves someone else as well. Not as the same way, but he does. So Tae deserv… https://t.co/oOPNK4Ck4W 9 minutes ago αɾιONCE | IG @/rxyalunnie_ RT @bearface__: @StuckOnTwice247 @JYPETWICE all those sleepless nights and stress...all of it gone in an instant. damn! I'm so lucky to be… 12 minutes ago