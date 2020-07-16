Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8 things you need to know this morning

bizjournals Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Good morning Baltimore! It's very humid out today, although temperatures are hovering in the upper 80s and low 90s. We're also likely to see a shower or thunderstorm in some areas. Now, let's get the day started. The Washington Post this morning published an op-ed penned by Gov. Larry Hogan about his dealings with the White House and President Donald Trump, specifically amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The article provides a scathing review of Trump's handling of the situation, particularly as it…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Morning Headlines From July 14, 2020

Morning Headlines From July 14, 2020 03:43

 Jason DeRusha reads this morning's newspaper headlines (3:44).WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WJZ Morning News & Weather Update [Video]

WJZ Morning News & Weather Update

WJZ Morning News & Weather Update

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:14Published
CBS4 This Morning Headlines 7/23 [Video]

CBS4 This Morning Headlines 7/23

Get a quick look at the news making headlines this morning.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:10Published
Mojo in the Morning: Yelp shows bleak outlook for restaurants [Video]

Mojo in the Morning: Yelp shows bleak outlook for restaurants

Mojo in the Morning: Yelp shows bleak outlook for restaurants

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Five things to know on a surreal Thursday morning

 I used to write Five Things. Every day, I'd get up early, find some fun things to stick at the top, vent a little, but always try to file the piece smiling. I...
bizjournals

Five Things for Tuesday, including In-N-Out in Tualatin and Portland's face-off with the feds

 Good morning. Here are your Tuesday Five Things. Portland's protests were all over the news yesterday (and this morning, too) as the presence of federal law...
bizjournals

10 things in tech you need to know today

10 things in tech you need to know today Good morning! This is the tech news you need to know this Tuesday. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning. 1. *UK officials have...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

needleplyer

F.A. RT @citynightcap: This gestapo deployed by GOP against us is comprised of armed law enforcement officers of DOJ and DHS. This is important… 39 seconds ago

SperoGin

Spero Gin RT @tk_anakin: Class in Session! First weeks episode covers all the day 1 things you need to know about TEKKEN. Really enjoyed filming/rec… 44 seconds ago

tanyatiet

Tanya Tiet Sharing......because I AM A WOMAN. Because women are DIVINE HUMAN BEINGS. Because things need to change, NOW. Becau… https://t.co/xGIQU6YW2q 2 minutes ago

_JoeysPlace

 This twitter has like devolved into just talking about her. It's good because I have other people I can talk to abo… https://t.co/9e72WR8xw9 2 minutes ago

RtlegsCrowd

RtLegs I know this account is for Rt related things but I need a good name for a cat. 4 minutes ago

Creeks2013

Michele Ellingsen @JGuignardGlobal Everything about this story, since it was first reported, has gutted me. Seeing this is just so he… https://t.co/WUTJHgakIS 8 minutes ago

okaylilmeow

Roxy @eehamtae @taekook_lives I know. And JK loves someone else as well. Not as the same way, but he does. So Tae deserv… https://t.co/oOPNK4Ck4W 9 minutes ago

RxyalMaknae

αɾιONCE | IG @/rxyalunnie_ RT @bearface__: @StuckOnTwice247 @JYPETWICE all those sleepless nights and stress...all of it gone in an instant. damn! I'm so lucky to be… 12 minutes ago