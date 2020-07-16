Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · Twitter's market value took a hit after a colossal hack compromised the accounts of politicians and tech leaders including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk on Wednesday.
· Shares of Twitter dropped by more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday, wiping out as much as $1.3 billion in market value.
Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back. Former vice president Joe Biden was among those targeted, with his tweet...
Twitter disclosed late Thursday that hackers targeted about 130 accounts during the cyber attack this week that compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations. Fred Katayama..
