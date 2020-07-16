Global  
 

Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)

Business Insider Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Twitter saw $1.3 billion in market value wiped out after a massive hack targeted Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, and other prominent accounts (TWTR)· Twitter's market value took a hit after a colossal hack compromised the accounts of politicians and tech leaders including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk on Wednesday.
· Shares of Twitter dropped by more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday, wiping out as much as $1.3 billion in market value.
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam

Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam 01:02

 Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Others Targeted in Twitter Bitcoin Scam On Wednesday, dozens of public figures' Twitter accounts displayed messages urging fans to send them Bitcoin and receive double the amount back. Former vice president Joe Biden was among those targeted, with his tweet...

