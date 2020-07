Briggs & Stratton receives extension on credit agreement, postpones possible default Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Briggs & Stratton Corp. received a four-day extension on its revolving credit agreement after the company had already elected for a 30-day grace period on a $6.7 million interest payment, according to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this