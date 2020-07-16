Louisville's largest tourist destination reopens with live music, outdoor seating Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

For the first time in months, Louisville's largest tourist destination will have live music again. Fourth Street Live is reopening with live music, games and plenty of outdoor seating options this weekend. The event venue, which normally draws 4.5 million visitors annually, has been pretty desolate since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March. Many downtown restaurants and hotels didn't reopen until June, and some Fourth Street Live businesses were also vandalized during the riots on the night… 👓 View full article

