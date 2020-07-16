Kohl's, Target to join Walmart, Kroger, Starbucks in requiring face coverings for customers
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Kohl's and Target shoppers will soon be required to wear face coverings inside their stores. Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) will implement its mask mandate July 20, the Menomonee Falls-based department store chain said Wednesday. Target's policy launches Aug. 1. Kohl's said local policies already mandate face coverings at 70% of its locations nationwide, so the company is making it consistent across its store fleet. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and…