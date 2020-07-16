Kohl's, Target to join Walmart, Kroger, Starbucks in requiring face coverings for customers Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kohl's and Target shoppers will soon be required to wear face coverings inside their stores. Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) will implement its mask mandate July 20, the Menomonee Falls-based department store chain said Wednesday. Target's policy launches Aug. 1. Kohl's said local policies already mandate face coverings at 70% of its locations nationwide, so the company is making it consistent across its store fleet. Store associates have been trained on the new health and safety measures in place, and… 👓 View full article

