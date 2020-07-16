Global  
 

DeWine: Nearly 60% of Ohioans will be under mask ordinance starting Friday

bizjournals Thursday, 16 July 2020
Nearly 60% of Ohioans will be required to wear face coverings beginning 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The decision comes after 19 Ohio counties triggered enough indicators to reach "Level 3," or red, since DeWine announced the color-coded alert system earlier this month. Counties affected by the mask order include: Allen, Athens, Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Licking, Lorain, Lucas, Montgomery, Pickaway, Richland, Scioto,…
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Governor DeWine implores Ohioans to wear masks or Florida and Arizona will be our future

Governor DeWine implores Ohioans to wear masks or Florida and Arizona will be our future 02:17

 Governor DeWine implores Ohioans to wear masks or Florida and Arizona will be our future

