DeWine: Nearly 60% of Ohioans will be under mask ordinance starting Friday
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Nearly 60% of Ohioans will be required to wear face coverings beginning 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday. The decision comes after 19 Ohio counties triggered enough indicators to reach "Level 3," or red, since DeWine announced the color-coded alert system earlier this month. Counties affected by the mask order include: Allen, Athens, Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Licking, Lorain, Lucas, Montgomery, Pickaway, Richland, Scioto,…
Hamilton County, among the darkest spots on the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 heat map, has recorded hundreds of masking violations in hotels, pizza parlors, schools, banks and private parties..