Stimulus checks were delivered faster to wealthy white households than Black and Hispanic families, study says
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () · A study published Thursday by the Urban Institute showed that wealthy and white households received economic-relief payments faster than Black and Hispanic families, as well as individuals below the poverty line.
· Nearly three-quarters of non-Hispanic white adults said they got their payment, according to the study. The...
While most households were given coronavirus stimulus payments, researchers found that race, income level and family-citizenship status could have played a role in others not receiving them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released alarming new information about US deaths from the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to UPI, more than 34% of Hispanic and Latin Americans who..