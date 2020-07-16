3M's N95 crackdown has led to 18 lawsuits, thousands of investigations Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

3M Co. on Thursday shared an update on its global effort to stop fraud connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company's legal team has investigated over 4,000 suspected cases of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging. This has led to 18 lawsuits in 10 states and Canada. 3M has won six temporary restraining orders and four injunction orders which halted the defendants' actions. Online, 3M has removed over 7,000 websites with fraudulent and counterfeit products and more than 10,000 false social…


