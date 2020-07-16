Global  
 

3M's N95 crackdown has led to 18 lawsuits, thousands of investigations

bizjournals Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
3M Co. on Thursday shared an update on its global effort to stop fraud connected to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company's legal team has investigated over 4,000 suspected cases of fraud, counterfeiting and price gouging. This has led to 18 lawsuits in 10 states and Canada. 3M has won six temporary restraining orders and four injunction orders which halted the defendants' actions. Online, 3M has removed over 7,000 websites with fraudulent and counterfeit products and more than 10,000 false social…
