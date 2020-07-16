Q&A: What's behind the Twitter Bitcoin hack?

Global  
 

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Hackers broke into the Twitter accounts of world leaders, celebrities and tech moguls on Wednesday in one of the most high-profile security breaches in recent years, highlighting a major flaw with the service millions of people have come to rely on as an essential communications tool.

The intent of the hack appeared to be to steal money from unsuspecting cryptocurrency enthusiasts — in particular, by using the compromised high-follower accounts to scam people out of Bitcoin. But it also raises questions about Twitter's ability to secure its service against election interference and misinformation ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Here are some questions and answers about the breach:

WHAT HAPPENED — AND HOW?

On Wednesday afternoon, the Twitter accounts of famous figures began tweeting similar messages saying they were “feeling generous” and would double any Bitcoin payments sent to an address in the tweet. Among the individual accounts affected were former President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, tech billionaires like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and celebrities such as Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

Companies like Apple and Uber, which respectively have 4.6 million and one million followers, were also affected.

Twitter soon locked down many accounts, including those of its “verified” users with blue check marks next to their names — a group that include many U.S. politicians as well as businesses, celebrities, journalists and news organizations. Twitter called the hack a “coordinated social engineering attack" by unknown people who “targeted” Twitter employees with access to the platform's internal systems and tools.

The...
