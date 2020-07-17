Global  
 

Apple iPhone assembler joins wave of tech investment in India

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year.
