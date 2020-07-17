St. Matthews-based fitness boutique opens Frankfort Avenue location Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A longstanding fitness studio with roots in St. Matthews has moved its second location on River Road across the street to the RiverPark Place residential development. The Training Studio, which opened its second location in 2010 at 1348 River Road, has moved to its new home at 1301 Frankfort Ave. in the Waterside complex. The Training Studio's original location opened in 1996 at 161 St. Matthews Ave., Suite #11, in St. Matthews. The business's boutique style adapts well to social distancing restrictions… 👓 View full article

