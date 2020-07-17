CDC extends no-sail order for U.S. cruise ships Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Cruise ships in the U.S. will remain idle until at least October. On July 16, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no-sail order until Oct. 1, a response to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the U.S. The secretary of health and human services and the CDC director both have the authority to end the order sooner, but without either of their actions, the ban on cruises will last another two-and-a-half months. The previous no-sail order was set to expire on July 24. The… 👓 View full article

