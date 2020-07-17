Tampa Bay Rays plan to fill their stands with cardboard cuts of fans — yes, really Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tampa Bay Rays fans may be able to attend games at Tropicana Field this season, just not in the way they may have expected. The team announced Friday it is accepting orders for fan cutouts, which it will use to fill its stadium for the 2020 season. The cutouts are available for a limited amount of time and will be added on a first-come first-serve basis. Season ticket holders can have their cutout placed in the stands for $40; non season ticket holders will pay $60. “We’re excited to offer… 👓 View full article

