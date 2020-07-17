Orlando-area unemployment drops in June as some return to work Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Metro Orlando saw a decrease in unemployment in June as some industries brought back workers. The unemployment rate for Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake and Sumter counties was 16.3% for last month, according to the most recent data just released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. That was down from 20.8% in May, but higher than the rates for the U.S. (11.7%) and Florida (10.2%). The rate drop was due to some workers, including those in the area's $75 billion tourism and hospitality… 👓 View full article

