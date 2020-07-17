Global  
 

St. Paul has lost over $2 million in parking revenue

bizjournals Friday, 17 July 2020
The city of St. Paul reported it has lost over $1.3 million in revenue from parking ramps and lots, and another $760,000 in revenue from parking meters. Parking tickets distributed in the city have also decreased 44% in 2020 compared to last year. Revenue from parking tickets and fees goes into the city's general fund, which is projected to have a budget shortfall between $19 million and $34 million in 2021, the Pioneer Press reports. St. Paul's 2021 budget will account for this deficit by…
