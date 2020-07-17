Hollywood Feed launches 'pet university'

Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Memphis' large pet retailer has launched Hollywood Feed University, an online series of courses covering nutrition, physical and emotional well-being, behavioral issues, training techniques, and more. Hollywood Feed's classes are led by expert speakers, with time designated for participants to ask questions. The next class is July 22: "My Dog Doesn't Bite: How Life During COVID-19 Can Impact Our Animals & What We Can Do To Stay Safe." Classes are free and will be posted at hfu.hollywoodfeed.com. Among…