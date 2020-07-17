Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood Feed launches 'pet university'

bizjournals Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Memphis' large pet retailer has launched Hollywood Feed University, an online series of courses covering nutrition, physical and emotional well-being, behavioral issues, training techniques, and more. Hollywood Feed's classes are led by expert speakers, with time designated for participants to ask questions. The next class is July 22: "My Dog Doesn't Bite: How Life During COVID-19 Can Impact Our Animals & What We Can Do To Stay Safe." Classes are free and will be posted at hfu.hollywoodfeed.com. Among…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HollywoodWatch1

Hollywood Watch Hollywood Feed launches 'pet university' - Memphis Business Journal https://t.co/ISTmGUx1FP 14 minutes ago

HollywoodShare

Hollywood Share Hollywood Feed launches 'pet university' - Memphis Business Journal https://t.co/sQ5IkYwYxv 14 minutes ago