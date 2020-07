Yes Bank’s follow-on offer subscribed 95% Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Yes Bank’s follow-on public offer (FPO) to raise ₹15,000 crore was subscribed 95% at the issue’s close on Friday, data from the stock exchanges show. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this