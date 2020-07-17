Here's what Fox Sports Ohio has in store for Reds coverage this year

Global  
 

bizjournals Friday, 17 July 2020
Fox Sports Ohio will carry all 60 games of the Cincinnati Reds 2020 abbreviated regular season, unless selected for exclusive national coverage, the network announced Thursday. For most games, play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman and color analyst Chris Welsh will call the action with Jim Day reporting. On select games, Day will call play-by-play and Jeff Brantley will serve as analyst.  The network will kick off the regular season with a special season preview edition of "Reds Live" at 7:30…
