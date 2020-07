Roshni Nadar takes over from father at HCL Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Roshni Nadar-Malhotra replaced her father Shiv Nadar on Friday as the chairperson of the $9.9-billion HCL, the company that her father founded in 1976. Nadar-Malhotra, 38, has become the first woman chairperson of an Indian IT services company. HCL is today the third largest in the industry, after TCS and Infosys, and has been among the fastest growing for many years now. 👓 View full article

