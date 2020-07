HDFC Bank net profit rises 20% during first quarter to Rs 6,658 crore Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

HDFC Bank has reported a net profit of Rs 6,658 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 an increase of 19.6% over the quarter ended June 20, 2019. This was despite most of the country being under a lockdown during the first quarter of the current fiscal. 👓 View full article