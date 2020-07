Voda Idea pays another Rs 1,000cr towards AGR dues Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Vodafone Idea on Saturday said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore to the government towards the statutory dues, taking its total payment to an aggregate Rs 7,854 crore. The company had earlier deposited Rs 6,854 crore in three tranches, Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing. πŸ‘“ View full article

