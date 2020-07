Disabled jobseeker told she would only get job 'if someone feels bad' Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Emma Farrant - a qualified graphic artist from Hamilton - says she has been discriminated against based on her disability, by both potential employers and a local recruitment agency.Farrant lives with cerebral palsy and uses crutches... Emma Farrant - a qualified graphic artist from Hamilton - says she has been discriminated against based on her disability, by both potential employers and a local recruitment agency.Farrant lives with cerebral palsy and uses crutches... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this