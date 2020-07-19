Global  
 

`We were from middle-class backgrounds, wearing Bata shoes but wanting to create a world-class bank': Aditya Puri

Aditya Puri, the longest-serving chief of any commercial bank in India, reminisced about how it all started while addressing shareholders in his last annual general meeting as CEO. Puri who is credited with setting up India’s biggest private bank, which with a market cap of Rs 6 lakh crore is also the most valuable, will step down after completing his term on October 2020 when he turns 70.
