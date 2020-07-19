Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran could flood the market with millions of barrels of oil if Joe Biden becomes president, one of Wall Street's top analysts says

Business Insider Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Iran could flood the market with millions of barrels of oil if Joe Biden becomes president, one of Wall Street's top analysts says· The oil market is not considering the threat of a Joe Biden victory in the US election, a renowned oil analyst warned this week. 
· RBC Capital Markets' Helima Croft told Business Insider that a Biden victory could lead to the renegotiation of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which could in turn see Iran up international oil...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President

Analyst: Here's What Will Happen With Iran If Joe Biden Becomes President 00:48

 If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted. Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. She says if Biden wins, he's likely to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal. The deal...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election [Video]

Polls Show Biden Favorite 100 Days Out From Election

(CNN) Believe it or not, we're now 100 days and 15 hours from the 2020 election. As we enter the final stretch of the campaign, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden continues to hold an advantage..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Round Table To Discuss Joe Biden's Plan [Video]

Round Table To Discuss Joe Biden's Plan

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced a sweeping new plan this week that aims to fundamentally shift the way american families care for each other, both at the beginning of life and at the end.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Now Poll Shows More Texans Disapprove Of President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic [Video]

Now Poll Shows More Texans Disapprove Of President Trump's Handling Of Pandemic

Political analysts still say Trump should win Texas against Joe Biden on November 3.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Iran Could Flood Oil Markets If Biden Becomes U.S. President

 If presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the presidential election in November, Iran could suddenly turn from a bullish driver for oil prices into a...
OilPrice.com


Tweets about this