Iran could flood the market with millions of barrels of oil if Joe Biden becomes president, one of Wall Street's top analysts says
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () · The oil market is not considering the threat of a Joe Biden victory in the US election, a renowned oil analyst warned this week.
· RBC Capital Markets' Helima Croft told Business Insider that a Biden victory could lead to the renegotiation of the Iran Nuclear Deal, which could in turn see Iran up international oil...
If Joe Biden wins the 2020 US presidential election, one of Wall Street's top commodities analysts says the oil market will be sharply impacted.
Helima Croft is the head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. She says if Biden wins, he's likely to reactivate the Iran nuclear deal.
The deal...
