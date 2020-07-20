Global  
 

Rule Change Gives Laid-Off Workers More Time To Sign Up For COBRA Insurance

NPR Monday, 20 July 2020
People who lose their job-based health plan usually get 60 days to decide to continue it — and pay more — under federal rules. But a recent pandemic-related rule change allows more decision time.
