Liz Weston: What to do with your stuff the kids don’t want

Parents who are downsizing or simply decluttering may have to get creative at finding homes for all their unwanted possessions – particularly these days.



The generations that came after the baby boom are famously less interested than their predecessors in the trappings of domestic life, says Elizabeth Stewart, author of “No Thanks Mom: The Top Ten Objects Your Kids Do NOT Want (and What To Do With Them).”



Gen Xers and millennials often don’t want to polish silver or hand wash china, Stewart says. They’re also typically not interested in dark, heavy furniture, books, photo albums, vintage linens or someone else’s collections.



It’s hard enough for parents to realize that their adult kids don’t want their stuff. The next challenge is figuring out what to do with it all.



THE PANDEMIC IS AFFECTING VALUES



Some of what parents own may have real value, but finding buyers right now can be a challenge, says estate appraiser Julie Hall, author of “Inheriting Clutter: How to Calm the Chaos Your Parents Leave Behind.”



“During these times where people are concerned and worried, they’re not going to be opening their wallets quite as much as they would have,” Hall says.



Even before the pandemic and recession, many items that people thought were valuable really weren’t, Stewart says. Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects are among the items that may seem rare and costly but typically aren’t, she says.



AN EXPERT OPINION COULD HELP



Personal property appraisers, found through the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers, can help people determine what might be worth selling. But not everyone feels comfortable having strangers in their homes right now. Most appraisers need... 👓 View full article

