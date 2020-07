A glove maker's stock has skyrocketed 1,000% since April, surpassing Tesla's gains Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

· *Shares in Supermax, a Malaysian glove maker, have surged 1,000% since April as the pandemic continues to fuel sales of protective clothing.*

· *The company's distribution centers sold four months' worth of inventory in under six weeks, and it's building three new factories to satisfy demand.*

