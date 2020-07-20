Safer at home? More NC residents avoid venturing out as Covid-19 cases rise Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

North Carolinians many not need another stay-at-home order as a reason to avoid spending much time outside their homes. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to steadily rise across the state, new analysis of cellphone data shows more people are, one again, starting to limit their time away from home. Laura Ullrich, Richmond Fed regional economist, said that when Gov. Roy Cooper first announced the initial stay-at-home order on March 27, people in North Carolina were staying at home 14.5 percent… 👓 View full article

