Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Safer at home? More NC residents avoid venturing out as Covid-19 cases rise

bizjournals Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
North Carolinians many not need another stay-at-home order as a reason to avoid spending much time outside their homes. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to steadily rise across the state, new analysis of cellphone data shows more people are, one again, starting to limit their time away from home. Laura Ullrich, Richmond Fed regional economist, said that when Gov. Roy Cooper first announced the initial stay-at-home order on March 27, people in North Carolina were staying at home 14.5 percent…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

More than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases are hitting Latinx community [Video]

More than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases are hitting Latinx community

More than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases are hitting Latinx community

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:32Published
Watch: Cops raid Delhi gym for reopening despite restrictions amid Covid [Video]

Watch: Cops raid Delhi gym for reopening despite restrictions amid Covid

A gymnasium in the national capital was reportedly raided by the police. Cops reportedly found around 10 people exercising without face masks. 12 people, including the gym owner, were booked by police,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi [Video]

85 Infants Under Age 1 Are Positive For COVID-19 Near Corpus Christi

Eighty-five infants under age 1 year old have tested positive for coronavirus in one county in Texas. Local officials are imploring residents to help stop its spread, reports CNN. Texas is slowly but..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

ACESedu

Alabama Extension @GovernorKayIvey amended the Safer at Home Order for Alabama residents. This order now includes a statewide mask re… https://t.co/vpbRpa7U5a 5 days ago

theRALNA

Residential Assisted Living National Association The swash 1400 Brondell Bidet seat is the perfect touch to set your care home apart from your competition. Not only… https://t.co/jeZQL7KMDJ 5 days ago