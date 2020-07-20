Refusing to return to work may not make Ohio employees ineligible for unemployment compensation
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Although businesses across the country are reopening, the threat of contracting Covid-19 remains. Accordingly, for many employees the choice to return to work is not an automatic yes. For example, employees who are considered to be at high risk for serious illness if they contract Covid-19 – such as employees over the age of 65 or employees who have underlying conditions that make them more susceptible to severe effects of Covid-19 – are facing a choice: return to work and resume receiving their…