Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chevron strikes US$5bn deal to acquire Noble Energy

Proactive Investors Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has struck a deal to acquire Noble Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NBL) for US$5bn in a paper-based deal. The deal is pitched at US$10.38 per Noble share, with shareholders receiving 0.1191 Chevron shares for every Noble share they hold. Including the deal being taken on by Chevron the enterprise value for the deal is marked at US$13bn. Chevron said the transaction provides low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources. The oil supermajor noted that it would also create some US$300mln of annual pre-tax synergies. More specifically, it gives Chevron a 39% stake in the Leviathan gas field, offshore Israel, which is the largest field in the Mediterranean Sea - flowing some 223mln cubic feet of gas per day. In the United States Chevron gains 92,000 contiguous and adjacent acres in the Permian basin. “Our strong balance sheet and financial discipline gives us the flexibility to be a buyer of quality assets during these challenging times,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron chief executive. “This is a cost-effective opportunity for Chevron to acquire additional proved reserves and resources. “Noble Energy’s multi-asset, high-quality portfolio will enhance geographic diversity, increase capital flexibility, and improve our ability to generate strong cash flow.” David Stover, Noble chief executive, meanwhile, added: “The combination with Chevron is a compelling opportunity to join an admired global, diversified energy leader with a top-tier balance sheet and strong shareholder returns. “Over the last few years, we have made significant progress executing our strategic objectives, including driving capital efficiency gains onshore, advancing our offshore conventional gas developments and significantly reducing our cost structure. “As we looked to build on this positive momentum, the Noble Energy Board of Directors and management team conducted a thorough process and concluded that this transaction is the best way to maximize value for all Noble Energy shareholders.” Noble stock rose by more than 9% in Monday’s pre-market deals to trade at US$9.66 while Chevron changed hands at US$87.10, down 0.1%.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Dominion Energy to Expand Natural Gas Footprint [Video]

Berkshire Hathaway Buys Dominion Energy to Expand Natural Gas Footprint

Berkshire Hathaway purchases Dominion Energy in $10 billion deal as the company looks to expand in the natural gas industry.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:26Published
NV Energy de-energizes power lines [Video]

NV Energy de-energizes power lines

Out of precaution, NV Energy is de-energizing the power lines on Mt. Charleston. Over 400 customers are without customers, but they say the power should be restored around 1 p.m. this afternoon.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles [Video]

Ten-year-old boy offered lucrative global book deal for his doodles

A boy who was told to stop doodling at school has started a new chapter in his life - after being offered a lucrative global book deal.Joe Whale, 10, was sent to an after-school arts club by his..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Chevron acquires Noble for $5 billion in all-stock deal

 NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy...
SeattlePI.com

Chevron acquires Noble for $5 billion in all-stock deal

 NEW YORK (AP) — Chevron will take over Noble Energy for $5 billion in the first big deal announced since the coronavirus pandemic shook the energy sector....
Seattle Times

Chevron confirms it's buying Noble Energy for $5 billion in all-stock deal
MarketWatch


Tweets about this

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $CVX Chevron strikes US$5bn deal to acquire Noble Energy https://t.co/E51mdCJYjF via @proactive_NA #CVX 39 minutes ago