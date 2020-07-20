Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who says a 2-year program can't pay? Colorado grads with these associate degrees earn the most.

bizjournals Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A two-year degree can really pay off — if you're enrolled in a nursing or dental program, that is, or interested in working in criminal justice. That's the big takeaway from a DBJ analysis of U.S. Department of Education data for COlorado. Another big takeaway? Private, for-profit schools could be a good option for students looking to make a big impact on their salary in a short period of time. >Click on the gallery to view the top 25 associate degree programs, ranked by median salary upon graduation. Two…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Save Thousands On a College Education // Colorado Community College System [Video]

Save Thousands On a College Education // Colorado Community College System

Learn more about the Bridge To Bachelor's Degree at CCCS.edu

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:20Published
Bridge to a Bachelor's Degree with Colorado Community College System [Video]

Bridge to a Bachelor's Degree with Colorado Community College System

Visit CCCS.edu and save thousands of dollars by enrolling with the Colorado Community College System's pathway to a 4-year degree.

Credit: 7News - The Denver ChannelPublished
Weather trivia: Year with most days at or above 90 degrees [Video]

Weather trivia: Year with most days at or above 90 degrees

Do you know which year saw the most days in Denver at or above 90 degrees?

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this