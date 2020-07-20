US Federal Judge's Son Shot Dead

Monday, 20 July 2020 () The son of a federal judge who presided over a case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was shot dead in New Jersey Sunday. A gunman wearing a FedEx driver's uniform attacked the house of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, reports said. Her son Daniel Anderl was fatally shot as he opened the door at the judge's family home in North Brunswick at about 5 pm. Anderl, 20, was a s
'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. Her son..