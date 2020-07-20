Global  
 

US Federal Judge's Son Shot Dead

RTTNews Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
The son of a federal judge who presided over a case involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was shot dead in New Jersey Sunday. A gunman wearing a FedEx driver's uniform attacked the house of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, reports said. Her son Daniel Anderl was fatally shot as he opened the door at the judge's family home in North Brunswick at about 5 pm. Anderl, 20, was a s
 Federal Judge Esther Salas was not injured, but her husband was wounded and the couple's 20-year-old son was killed. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the story.

