'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eerily similar to the 1999 dot-com bubble Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

· *Tech stocks' rally through recent months is "so similar" to the dot-com bubble seen in the late 1990s, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on Monday.*

· *"Everybody's a genius in a bull market and everybody's making money right now" due to the Federal Reserve's unprecedented monetary relief, he said on CNBC.*

·... · *Tech stocks' rally through recent months is "so similar" to the dot-com bubble seen in the late 1990s, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on Monday.*· *"Everybody's a genius in a bull market and everybody's making money right now" due to the Federal Reserve's unprecedented monetary relief, he said on CNBC.* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GamingWithGeeze RT @businessinsider: 'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eerily… 17 seconds ago stock_hunter RT @androsForm: 'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eerily simil… 3 minutes ago Rishesh Singh 'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eeri… https://t.co/MtTDtQDQYB 6 minutes ago Zeljko Kisa 'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eeri… https://t.co/xlBpltYkQj 8 minutes ago Jamie Wall RT @SquawkCNBC: "On a bigger picture it's so similar," says @mcuban on why this market reminds him of the 1999 tech bubble. "Everybody is a… 17 minutes ago