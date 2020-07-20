|
'Everybody is a genius in a bull market': Mark Cuban warns behavior around the stock market's current rally is eerily similar to the 1999 dot-com bubble
· *Tech stocks' rally through recent months is "so similar" to the dot-com bubble seen in the late 1990s, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said on Monday.*
· *"Everybody's a genius in a bull market and everybody's making money right now" due to the Federal Reserve's unprecedented monetary relief, he said on CNBC.*
·...
