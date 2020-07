LA Budget Committee Approves $133M In LAPD Budget Cuts; Funds To Be Used To Limit Municipal Employee Furloughs



The Los Angeles City Council's Budget and Finance Committee agreed Monday to cut $133 million from the police department's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, with money expected to be used in part to.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:23 Published on June 23, 2020

Finalizing budget for next fiscal year, policing reform part of city council agenda



On Tuesday, Chico city council members are set to approve the final budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Council members will also talk about policing reform. Credit: KHSL Published on June 23, 2020