See where Florida ranks for hospital capacity preparedness compared to other states
Monday, 20 July 2020 () As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, hospital capacity to treat infected patients has become a key metric. A recent report from Quote Wizard, an insurance comparison marketplace owned by LendingTree, evaluated each state on its hospital capacity preparedness. The evaluation was based on four key metrics, which included: Physicians per 1,000 people Beds per 1,000 people Percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients Growth in seven-day moving average from June to July The Sunshine State came…
The latest hospital data shows 397 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 4 fewer from Sunday, with 21 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 83% of..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:42Published