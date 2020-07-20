Global  
 

See where Florida ranks for hospital capacity preparedness compared to other states

bizjournals Monday, 20 July 2020
As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, hospital capacity to treat infected patients has become a key metric. A recent report from Quote Wizard, an insurance comparison marketplace owned by LendingTree, evaluated each state on its hospital capacity preparedness. The evaluation was based on four key metrics, which included: Physicians per 1,000 people Beds per 1,000 people Percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients Growth in seven-day moving average from June to July The Sunshine State came…
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
News video: Gov. Ron DeSantis: Feds Accelerating Shipments Of Remdesivir

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Feds Accelerating Shipments Of Remdesivir 00:57

 After announcing an affordable an housing assistance program as part of CARES act, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the state's actions and hospital capacity as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

