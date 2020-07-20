Global  
 

Materion completes acquisition of thin-film optical-coatings company

bizjournals Monday, 20 July 2020
Materion Corp. has completed the acquisition of a European company that helps driverless cars stay on course. Materion (NYSE: MTRN), a company some may remember as Brush Engineered Materials, acquired Optics Balzers AG, an industry leader in thin-film optical coatings based in Balzars, Liechtenstein, for $160 million. The combination of Materion and Optics Balzers creates an optical thin-film coating business with a highly complementary geographic, product and end-market portfolio, Materion said…
