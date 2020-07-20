Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says next coronavirus stimulus package will focus on 'kids and jobs and vaccines'
Monday, 20 July 2020 () · *A second round of coronavirus stimulus will focus on returning kids to schools, improving hiring, and funding coronavirus vaccine development, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.*
· *The GOP plans to spend "another trillion dollars" on its upcoming fiscal package, Mnuchin said, far less than the $3 trillion...
Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected..
