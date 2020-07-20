Global  
 

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says next coronavirus stimulus package will focus on 'kids and jobs and vaccines'

Business Insider Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says next coronavirus stimulus package will focus on 'kids and jobs and vaccines'· *A second round of coronavirus stimulus will focus on returning kids to schools, improving hiring, and funding coronavirus vaccine development, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday.*
· *The GOP plans to spend "another trillion dollars" on its upcoming fiscal package, Mnuchin said, far less than the $3 trillion...
News video: Would You Qualify for the Next Coronavirus Stimulus Payment?

Would You Qualify for the Next Coronavirus Stimulus Payment? 01:20

 If there is another round of coronavirus stimulus payments, would you be eligible? PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some of the government’s requirements.

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away [Video]

Fauci Says 'Real Normality' Could Be Only A Year Away

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that life could return to normal... ...by sometime next year with sufficient coronavirus vaccine production. Fauci is a member of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal [Video]

White House, Senate Republicans Inch Closer To Coronavirus Relief Proposal

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Thursday that the White House and Senate Republicans have reached a "fundamental agreement" on their opening offer for the next phase..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:07Published
Next stimulus package will include funding for testing [Video]

Next stimulus package will include funding for testing

Senate republicans and the Trump Administration say the next stimulus package will include more funds for coronavirus testing. However, disagreements in other areas continue ahead of today's expected..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published

